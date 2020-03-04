|
|
Lori Ann Broniszewski
Woodland Park - Broniszewski, Lori Ann (nee Blondek) 53 of Woodland Pk. formerly of Garfield on 3/2/2020. Beloved wife for 23yrs. to Stanley. Caring mother to Joshua. Loving daughter of Nancy (nee Alberti) and the late Stanley Blondek (2011). Dear sister to Elaine Blondek. Lori Ann graduated Wood-Ridge High School in 1986 and was a parishioner of Our Lady Of The Assumption R.C. Ch. in Wood-Ridge.
Funeral service Friday 7:30pm at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Cremation Private. Visitation Friday 4-8pm.
Donations to The Bergen Co. Animal Shelter 100 United Ln, Teterboro, NJ 07608 would be appreciated.