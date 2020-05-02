Lori Hartley
Hawthorne - Lori Hartley, age 56 of Hawthorne, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in Paterson, Lori had resided in Hawthorne all of her life. Lori was a member of the Living Word Reformed Church in North Haledon, and had worked as a supervisor for Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro for 34 years. Lori Hartley was the beloved daughter of the late Albert Hartley and Loretta (nee De Bruyle) Hartley. Loving sister of the late Debra Hartley. Lori is survived by many dear and loving friends. Immediate funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Living Word Reformed Church of North Haledon, or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. (www.browningforshay.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.