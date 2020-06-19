Lorianne Oberhardt Kelly
June 9, 1932 - June 14, 2020
Chapter 1 - Once upon a time, there was a lady - a mom - a grandmother - a friend, who loved life. The world of books (especially children's) enthralled her, the world of art captivated her, and the world of sweets entranced her. She longed to share these wonderful things. Her name was Lorianne Oberhardt Kelly, and she was like no other character. Lorianne grabbed life fully by it's poetic/literary bootstraps. Born to acclaimed portraitist William Oberhardt, and homemaker extraordinaire, Josephine Oberhardt, she traveled extensively. Often visiting German family, she developed a love of people, language, and the ability to visually capture life's moments through poetry, art, and drama. After attending Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School, she became a top-ranked executive secretary to corporate giants as industrial designer Raymond Loewy and BBDO's Johns. Through the NYC ad agency, she met account executive Robert Musson Kelly. The two married, moved to Allendale, NJ, built a house and welcomed daughter Heather.
Chapter 2 - Not content to sit, Lorianne founded and ran Hillside Elementary School's library, taught summer "Storybook Cooking" classes, tutored students in reading and became sought after for articles on children's literacy, and top children's literature analyses.
Chapter 3 - In a plot twist, Lorianne branched out to the land of food. Honing her cooking love, she created a Scottish Shortbread entrepreneurship, and later with Robert, a successful chocolate chip cookie store in Middletown, NY.
Chapter 4 - Always adventurous, Lorianne moved back to her childhood home (Pelham, NY), embraced neighbors, and plugged in. This fun loving lady, became grandma to five. Again not content to sit, she took them exploring - the city, local book stores, the theater, even to nearby skateboard parks. Nothing was impossible, for it was the life written between the lines that mattered.
Chapter 5 - As the years traveled forth, Lorianne struck out for the little known town of Hampstead, Maryland. She fulfilled her lifelong desire to publish a book about her artist father ("Obie the Artist"). Additionally she began singing/acting with the community choir/drama group. Now closer to those she loved, she was almost content - just one more task to do. She donated her father's life-works to the NY Historical Society Museum - a lifelong legacy gift. Of this Lorianne was most proud.
Chapter 6 - finale - Now it was time to rest. Discovering a land called Brinton Woods, she settled twelve minutes from daughter Heather. Here she found comfort, love, new challenges, and a fascinating variety of people. Lorianne came to treasure them, and oh how they adored her. On a cloudy June 14th , 2020, her life-story became a memoir, complete, beautiful, and woven into the pages of everyone's hearts forever. THE END
A memorial service will be held August 2nd, in Eldersburg, Maryland, Lorianne is survived by daughter Heather Woodburn, son in law "Woody", grandchildren - Casey, Kelly, Connor, Keegan and Calvin, nieces Kristi Thomas and Amy McKnight, and sister in law Doris Oberhardt. Husband Robert, parents William and Josephine, and brother Rolland, journeyed ahead.
For donations toward children's literacy in Lorianne's memory: https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1524877
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.