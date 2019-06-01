Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Clifton - Lorie L. (Hall) Grandinetti 92 of Clifton passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Holden, West Virginia, she was a longtime Clifton resident. Lorie was a registered nurse, homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She is predeceased by her husband, Clifton physician Dr. Saul Grandinetti who died in 2004. Lorie is survived by her three sons; Peter and wife B.J. of North Caldwell, Paul and wife Amy of Glen Rock and Andre and wife Colleen of Cedar Grove, by her daughter Angela Grandinetti of Fort Pierce, FL, by eight grandchildren; Jessica, Marissa, Teddy, Samantha, Nicholas, Zachary, Sarah and Rachel, by a brother Kenneth Hall of Spring Hill, FL and by two sisters; Virginia Mabry and Julia Van Zant both of Coeburn, VA. Funeral services will be held 11AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday 9-11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions to the would be appreciated. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com
