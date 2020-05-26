Lorna (Sartori) Kollar
Clifton - Kollar, Lorna (Sartori), 95 of Clifton passed away on May 22, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Edward Kollar. Loving mother to Linda Townshend & Douglas Kollar. Grandmother to Anna Kollar, Jessica Townshend, Stephen Kollar & Amber Freeman. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren.
Mrs. Kollar was a lifelong Clifton resident and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church.
Funeral services are private for the family with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, Eva's Kitchen or Alzheimer's Association, would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton.
www.marroccos.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.