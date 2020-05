Lorna (Sartori) KollarClifton - Kollar, Lorna (Sartori), 95 of Clifton passed away on May 22, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Edward Kollar. Loving mother to Linda Townshend & Douglas Kollar. Grandmother to Anna Kollar, Jessica Townshend, Stephen Kollar & Amber Freeman. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren.Mrs. Kollar was a lifelong Clifton resident and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church.Funeral services are private for the family with interment at Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers contributions to Wounded Warrior Project , Eva's Kitchen or Alzheimer's Association , would be appreciated.Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton.