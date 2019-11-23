Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Lorna Stark Obituary
Lorna Stark

Hewitt - Stark, Lorna (nee Lopez), age 69 of Hewitt, NJ, formerly of Oradell, NJ passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of Bob Stark. Devoted mother of Michael. Dear twin sister of Amanda Brarman and her husband Bob. Cherished sister of her brother Richard Lopez and his wife Lissa. Survived by her loving "fur kids:" Romeo, Logan, Krystal, Quinn and Chloe. Predeceased by her Godson, Nicky.

Lorna was extremely strong and had the finest character. She was the best friend of her husband, took great pride in being the best mother she could be and was very devoted to all of her pets.

Friends and family are invited for visitation at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell on Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. For further information and to view Lorna's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
