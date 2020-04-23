|
Lorraine Ann Jacovelli
Wayne - Lorraine Ann Jacovelli, age 59, of Wayne, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Passaic, Lorraine had lived most of her life in Hawthorne before moving to Wayne.
A sales associate, Lorraine had worked at Sears and later Melcons Pharmacy in Hawthorne. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed reading, music, and watching movies and television. She was also an animal lover and had a passion for art, theater, and writing short stories.
Lorraine Ann Jacovelli was the dear sister of Karen Troncone and her husband Richard of Greenville, SC. Daughter of the late Frank Jacovelli and the late Rose Marie (nee Quattrochi) Jacovelli. Cousin of Lucretia McGinnes. Friend of Cathy Silvestri.
Cremation will take place privately. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Farm Sanctuary, P.O. Box 150, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. (www.browningforshay.com)