Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Jacovelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Ann Jacovelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Ann Jacovelli Obituary
Lorraine Ann Jacovelli

Wayne - Lorraine Ann Jacovelli, age 59, of Wayne, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Passaic, Lorraine had lived most of her life in Hawthorne before moving to Wayne.

A sales associate, Lorraine had worked at Sears and later Melcons Pharmacy in Hawthorne. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed reading, music, and watching movies and television. She was also an animal lover and had a passion for art, theater, and writing short stories.

Lorraine Ann Jacovelli was the dear sister of Karen Troncone and her husband Richard of Greenville, SC. Daughter of the late Frank Jacovelli and the late Rose Marie (nee Quattrochi) Jacovelli. Cousin of Lucretia McGinnes. Friend of Cathy Silvestri.

Cremation will take place privately. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Farm Sanctuary, P.O. Box 150, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -