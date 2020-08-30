Lorraine Ann Young



Cliffside Park - Lorraine Ann Young of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of Cliffside Park and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all her neighbors and friends. Surviving is her adoring husband James, and children Jennifer (Emilio) Toto, Ryan (Rosanna) Young and Scott (Chrissy) Young. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Roman, Emma, Maxwell, Michael, Jack and Alexander. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Jan & Eddie Cavallo. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park on Wednesday Sept 2, 2020, at 9:45. Interment to follow at Garden of Memories, Township Of Washington, NJ. at 10:45 am. Visiting hours on Tuesday September 1, 2020, from 4-8 pm.









