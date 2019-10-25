|
|
Lorraine Barbara (Fadini) Gioia
Wayne - Lorraine Barbara (Fadini) Gioia of Wayne died early Saturday October 19 at the age of 76. A long time Wayne resident, Lorraine was born in Jersey City on December 10, 1942 to Elisa (Cruciani) and Vittorio Fadini and grew up in Cliffside Park. Lorraine was a high school athlete and cheerleader before entering Montclair College and earning her degree in Physical Education in 1964. She returned to school and reentered the workforce as a Systems Analyst from 1981 until her retirement in 2000. She spent her remaining years soaking up the joys of her growing grandchildren and spending time with her many friends. She was a devoted mother of two and a second mother to many. Lorraine was gifted with a special memory for dates, facts and events, this made her a go-to for lost information as well as a formidable armchair Jeopardy warrior. A lifelong Yankee fan who watched every game she included her attendance at games among her special memories. Above all else, Lorraine valued her family and friends, and her genuine kindness and inexhaustible capacity for listening is already greatly missed.
She is survived by her children Glenn and Kristy, her grandchildren Francesca, Nicola and Roman her brother Victor and by the many whose lives she touched. Donations in Lorraine's memory to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center, 718 Teaneck Road, 07666 are appreciated. Please donate at: www.villamarieclaire.org/InMemoryOf.
A memorial service at Our Lady of the Valley in Wayne is planned for November 29, 2019 at 10:00 am.