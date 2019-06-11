Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Lorraine C. Heffelfinger

Lorraine C. Heffelfinger

Pompton Plains - Lorraine C. Heffelfinger, 87, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the care of her family.

Lorraine is lovingly survived by her children, Deborah Erling and her husband George, and Wayne Allen Heffelfinger and his wife Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Katy Shively and her husband Trent, Douglas Erling, Kara Branock and her husband Justin, Dana Fallon and her husband Christopher, and Adam Heffelfinger; and her great-grandchildren, Kami Branock, Hayden Shively, Jayden Branock, Kendall Shively, and Jacoby Branock. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2008.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday from 10 AM - 12 PM at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 12 PM Thursday following the visitation period. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pequannock Township First Aid Squad, PO Box 33, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 in Lorraine's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
