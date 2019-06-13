Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
Cliffside Park
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Cotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter Obituary
Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter

Cliffside Park - Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on December 20. Lorraine was a longtime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the late William Cotter and devoted mother of the late Lorraine. Cherished Nanny of Margaret and Peter and loving great-grandmother of Sonny, T.J. and Antoinette. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lorraine was a proud and active member of the Cliffside Park community and her positive spirit and resilience was an inspiration to her family and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9am thence to Epiphany Church in Cliffside Park, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. The family will receive their friends for visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. To leave an online condolence or for additional information please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now