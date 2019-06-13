|
Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter
Cliffside Park - Lorraine "Nanny" Cotter of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on December 20. Lorraine was a longtime resident of Cliffside Park, NJ. Beloved wife of the late William Cotter and devoted mother of the late Lorraine. Cherished Nanny of Margaret and Peter and loving great-grandmother of Sonny, T.J. and Antoinette. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lorraine was a proud and active member of the Cliffside Park community and her positive spirit and resilience was an inspiration to her family and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9am thence to Epiphany Church in Cliffside Park, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, NJ. The family will receive their friends for visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. To leave an online condolence or for additional information please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com