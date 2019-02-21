|
Lorraine Davis
Lincoln Park - Lorraine Davis, 88, formerly of Lincoln Park, passed away on February 20, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1931 in Bayonne, NJ to the late Thomas and Lillian (Schumacher) Lee. After receiving her Masters' Degree, Lorraine was a teacher in the Paterson Public School system until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Powell and her husband Jim and her son Robert Davis and his wife Electra. She was the dear grandmother of April Braun and her husband Jason, DJ Woolverton and his wife Brandie, and Holly Sacarmone and her husband Frank and great grandmother of Braydon and Chloe Braun, John and Harper Woolverton, and Bailee, Olivia, Hope and Frank, Jr. Sacarmone. Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10am at Santangelo Funeral Home and guests may arrive after 9am. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com.