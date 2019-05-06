|
Lorraine E. Wegman
Avalon - Wegman, Lorraine E., 85 - of Avalon, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, after a long illness. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; and her smile and wonderful laugh will be missed. She was born in Passaic, NJ and grew up in Garfield, NJ. After Getting married, she moved to Wayne, NJ where she lived for more than 35 years before retiring with her husband to Avalon, NJ. She formerly worked for the 1st National Bank of Passaic and then supported her husband in the running of the family business. Lorraine was a member of the Maris Stella Church in Avalon.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leonard R.; a daughter, Laura M. Bonadonna and husband, Michael; sons: Christopher W. and wife, Maurietta and James R. and wife, Carol; seven loving grandchildren: Lisa, Carolyn, Nicholas, Amy, Kelly, Brian, and Daniel; two great grandchildren: Teddy and Leo; sister, Florence Glogiewicz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Ignatius and Mary Horvath Sautner; and sisters, Eleanor Kopitar and Mary Ann Tackas.
Funeral Mass will be said on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Maris Stella Church of St. Brendan The Navigator Parish, 50th Street and Dune Drive, Avalon NJ 08202 where friends may call 11 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the Avalon Rescue Squad, 3100 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com