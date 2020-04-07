|
Lorraine Eager
Clifton - Lorraine Eager (Petrucci) of Clifton was born and raised in Jersey City, a graduate of William L. Dickinson High School, Lorraine also resided in Boston, Massachusetts and again in Jersey City before moving to Clifton in the 1950's where she resided until losing her valiant battle with COVID 19.
A highly intelligent woman who skipped two grades in elementary school, she was a champion ballroom dancer in mambo, fox trot, and swing, who taught ballroom dance in Jersey City. As a beauty queen, she was Miss Mainland Hawaii in 1945. Lorraine worked as a model and hand model. She was also a Legal Secretary and Bookkeeper for Advertising and Publishing as well as in the Textile Industry.
After she gave birth to her son with Down's Syndrome, she volunteered as Corresponding Secretary for NJARC and campaigned for better education, health care, activities, sports, play groups, and music for children with developmental disabilities, and the Special Olympics.
An advocate for women's rights and for people with disabilities, she prized fairness and honesty, and was a feisty and loving grandmother and mother who continued to care for her son up until the day she was taken to the hospital.
She is survived by her cousin Fred of Washington, son, Jon of New Jersey, daughter, Joelle, of Hawaii, two granddaughters, Mela and Chandra, of California and New Jersey respectively, and three great-grandchildren.
Private Funeral services were held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton. Please visit allwoodfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.