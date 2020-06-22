Lorraine Francica
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Francica

Saddle Brook - Francica, Lorraine, (nee Wacyra), 85, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Before retiring, Lorraine worked for SRM Distributing, Paramus as an Administrative Assistant. She was a parishioner of St. Phillips RC Church, Saddle Brook and a member of the Rosary Society and VFW Post 281 Ladies Auxiliary, Fair Lawn.

Cherished wife of Joseph Francica. Loving mother of Karen Russo and her husband Anthony of Ormond-By-the-Sea, FL, Lyn Francica of Lincoln Park, Gail Crespo and her husband Peter of Elmwood Park, Laura LaGuardia and her husband Daniel of Howell. Treasured grandmother of Anthony and his wife Krystal, Adam, Gabrielle and her husband Daniel, Francesca and her partner Jimmy, Daniel and his wife Amanda, Evan and his wife Ashley, Justine, and great-grandchildren, Brycen, Harlow and Luna. Dear sister of Theresa Gabriel. She also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her infant son, Joseph Francica.

Services are private. Memorial mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org/givehope

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved