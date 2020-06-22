Lorraine Francica
Saddle Brook - Francica, Lorraine, (nee Wacyra), 85, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Before retiring, Lorraine worked for SRM Distributing, Paramus as an Administrative Assistant. She was a parishioner of St. Phillips RC Church, Saddle Brook and a member of the Rosary Society and VFW Post 281 Ladies Auxiliary, Fair Lawn.
Cherished wife of Joseph Francica. Loving mother of Karen Russo and her husband Anthony of Ormond-By-the-Sea, FL, Lyn Francica of Lincoln Park, Gail Crespo and her husband Peter of Elmwood Park, Laura LaGuardia and her husband Daniel of Howell. Treasured grandmother of Anthony and his wife Krystal, Adam, Gabrielle and her husband Daniel, Francesca and her partner Jimmy, Daniel and his wife Amanda, Evan and his wife Ashley, Justine, and great-grandchildren, Brycen, Harlow and Luna. Dear sister of Theresa Gabriel. She also leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her infant son, Joseph Francica.
Services are private. Memorial mass will be held at a later date. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org/givehope
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.