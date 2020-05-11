Lorraine Ghibaudi
Mashpee, MA - Lorraine Mary (Hausler) Ghibaudi 85 of Mashpee, MA. died peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Born in New York City, she resided in Upper Montclair for many years before moving to Mashpee 15 years ago. A graduate of The College of Mount Saint Vincent in Bronx, NY, Lorraine was employed as a Research Scientist for Schering Plough Inc in Kenilworth for over 30 years before retiring in 2004. After retiring, Lorraine was a tireless volunteer for many organizations. Her kindness and altruism will long be remembered by the many lives she touched, and will live on in her family. She is a parishioner of Christ the King RC Church in Mashpee and a former parishioner of St. Cassian RC Church in Montclair. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband, Ottavio Ghibaudi Jr. who died in 1984. She is survived by a daughter, Valerie Machinist and husband, Brian and by two grandchildren, Alexis and Cameron Machinist all of Lexington, MA and by a sister, Eleanor Biemer and husband, Bob of Mashpee. Private funeral services will be held Friday under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home in Clifton, NJ. Entombment follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Angel House Family Shelter, Hyannis, MA, or Community Servings in Jamaica Plains, MA or the Cahoon Museum of American Art in Cotuit, MA. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in Montclair Times from May 11 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
