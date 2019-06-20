Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Lorraine I. Noble Obituary
Lorraine I. Noble

Red Bank - Lorraine I. Noble, 81, of Red Bank, passed away on June 18, 2019. She was born in New York, NY to the late John and Anne Chodak. Lorraine settled and raised her family in Hackensack, NJ. She was a proud alumni of The College of St. Elizabeth. Lorraine had a passion for cooking and gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed making memories with her children and grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband William Noble in 2014 and her brother Robert Chodak. Surviving are her sons Gregory and his wife Yanet of Middletown and William B. Noble of Texas, her daughter in law Allison, her grandchildren Gabriel, Peter, Luke, Anna Maria, Riley, and Maximilian.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday June 21, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Lorraine's memory to The College of St. Elizabeth, Institutional Advancements, 2 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 07960. Please visit Lorraine's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
