|
|
Lorraine J. Sawicki
Clifton - Lorraine J. Sawicki, age 87, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 1, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, and an active parishoner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Raymond R. Sawicki; and loving mother to her four children, Michael Sawicki (Lynn), Richard Sawicki (Denise), Nancy Moran, and Pamela Barrett (Robert); as well as her grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Caitlin, Matthew, Raymond and Stephanie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 10 St. Francis Way, Passaic, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. Internment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery.