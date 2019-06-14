|
Lorraine K. Chimento-Buccino
Rutherford - Lorraine K. Chimento-Buccino, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph & his wife Jasmin, John & his wife Ellen, Amanda and Adrian. Dear sister of Anthony & his wife Debbie Chimento and Jimmy. Cherished grandmother of Jo-Jo, Dominck, Colin, Dylan, Jack, Sandra Mae, Gabriella Claire, Christian, Justin, Keila, and Danielle. Also survived by her daughter-in-law Karen, brother-in-law Richard Bochicchio, and niece Kimberly.
Lorraine loved her family and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received for a gathering and prayer Monday 11 AM-12 PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Followed by a graveside service at 12:30 PM East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Donations may be made to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.