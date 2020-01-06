|
|
Lorraine K. Sikora
Wallington - SIKORA, Lorraine K. (nee Pinckney), age 85 of Wallington passed on January 5, 2020. Lorraine was the beloved wife of Gerard Sikora Sr. (1986). Loving mother of Gerard Sikora Jr., and his companion Nancy Gutchimdt, dear sister of Dolores Kurczab and her late husband Edward, George Pinckney and his late wife Ann, the late Carol Swistak and her husband Frank, and the late Robert Pinckney. Lorraine is also survived by her God-child Donald Kurczab and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Lorraine was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Wallington most of her life.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Wednesday January 8 from 7-9pm. Funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church Garfield on Thursday January 9 at 10am. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .