Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cambridge, MA - KAPLAN--Lorraine, on April 18th of Cambridge, MA and Teaneck, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Paul Kaplan. Devoted mother of Marcia and Mark. Loving mother-in-law of Ellen (Solomon). Adored grandmother of Sydney and Spencer. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, dear cousins and many friends.

Service 11 AM Tuesday April 23rd at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial to follow, Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.

A memorial donation in Lorraine's name may be made to Autism Speaks, Dementia Society of America, or .
