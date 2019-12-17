|
|
Lorraine Kelly
Westwood - Lorraine Kelly, 88, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, NY to Fred and Helen Klein and has been a longtime resident of Bergen County. Beloved wife of James F. Kelly. Devoted mother of Thomas and Kathy McIntyre. Dear sister of Joseph Klein. Dear mother-in-law of Laura Brodzinsky. Loving grandmother of Zephyr and Veronica McIntyre. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass celebrating Lorraine's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew R.C. Church, Westwood, NJ on Friday, December 20 at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com