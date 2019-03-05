|
|
Lorraine "Lolly" Klein
Bergenfield - Lorraine "Lolly" Klein, 85, of Bergenfield, New Jersey, died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born April 23, 1933, in the Bronx, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, Moe and Sonia (Medwick) Rothenberg.
Lorraine had a long career working as a legal secretary for numerous firms throughout Bergen County. In her later years, Lorraine volunteered at Englewood Hospital and was recently recognized for completing 3,000+ hours of volunteer service.
Lorraine enjoyed reading the local newspaper cover-to-cover, knitting and spending time with family and friends. Always the perfect hostess, Lorraine enjoyed nothing more than making sure that the people closest to her were happy and cared for. In the past, Lorraine and Lawrence enjoyed cruises with friends, day trips to Atlantic City and spending time with their dear friends of over 60 years, the Prata family.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Lawrence "Larry" Klein, her oldest son Bruce, his wife Valerie, their children and grandchildren, and her youngest son Glenn and his husband Sidney Trantham.
Services are at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus on Tuesday, March 5 and burial followed at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support and love for Lorraine and the family during her final days.
In honor of Lorraine, donations can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research (www. lustgarten.org) or the VNA Health Group Foundation (https://vnahg.org/gifts-in-support-of-hospice).