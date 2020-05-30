Lorraine M. Agar
Point Pleasant - Lorraine M. Agar (nee Roskos), 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was raised in Elmwood Park and for many years lived in Ridgefield Park before moving to Point Pleasant twenty years ago.
Lorraine worked as a school nurse at Bogota High School for thirty years. She received her Masters from Jersey City State College and loved to go shopping, but more so the returning part.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Francis Agar; son, Brian Stephen Agar; parents, Stephen and Antoinette Roskos; brother, Stephen Roskos; and sister, Caroline Baruth.
Surviving are her daughter, Cindy Santoro and her husband, Drew and her son, Michael "Sammy" Agar, all of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are the joys of her life, her grandkids, Michael Santoro, Crissy Santoro, and Drewie Santoro and his girlfriend, Amanda Britton.
Inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, will be held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.