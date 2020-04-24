|
|
Lorraine M. (nee Leddy) Braden
Maywood - Lorraine M. (nee Leddy) Braden, 91, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Mrs. Braden was born in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, raised in Hoboken and was a resident of Lyndhurst since 1959 until moving to Maywood in 2009. She was an Office Manager for Tamarack BSA Council of Rutherford and then Lyndhurst for over 10 years. Lorraine was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst and a member of the Human Concerns Committee for the parish. She volunteered for the Rutherford Museum, Meadowlands Historical Museum and William Carlos Williams Center of Rutherford. An active member of Lyndhurst Women's Club and the Inter religious Fellowship (now called Family Promise) for the homeless of Bergen County.
Lorraine is predeceased by her beloved husband, of 66 years, Edward T. Braden III in 2019 and her son, Edward T. Braden IV, in 2012. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Gerianne Braden and her companion, Ray and by her dear grandson, Dylan Whartenby and her loving sister-in-law, Geraldine Hallas and by many nieces and nephews.
Private Burial under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Please make a donation in Lorraine's memory to of H.O.M.E. Inc. at PO Box 10, Orland Maine, 04472 or https://www.homemmausa.org OR Bergen County Family Promise.