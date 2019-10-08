|
Lorraine M. Sabato
Lyndhurst - Lorraine M. Sabato (nee Puentes), 76, of Lyndhurst, died on Monday, October, 7, 2019. Lorraine was born and raised in Jersey City and was a resident of Lyndhurst for 50 years. Mrs. Sabato worked as a teacher's aide for Sacred Heart School Small Blessings Program in 1983 for 12 years and then as a caretaker for children at her own home for 30 years. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years this October, Fred C. Sabato and their loving children, Fred Sabato, Daniel Sabato, Christine Guanci, Michael Sabato, Matthew Sabato, and Theresa Barbieri, by her 19 cherished grandchildren, and by her dear brother, Robert Puentes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, October 11 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family requests donations be made in her memory to Team 94 Continuing Education for Adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, P.O. Box 38, Roseland, NJ 07068 or online at www.team94.org/donate. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com