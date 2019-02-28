|
Lorraine McDonnell DeRosa
Murphy, NC - Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
Lorraine McDonnell DeRosa, 96, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in a Murphy hospital. She was a native of Nutley, New Jersey, but lived in Cherokee County since 2001. She worked for more than 30 years for Hoffman LaRoche until her retirement. Lorraine was a member of Saint William Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, holidays with family, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was the daughter of the late William Joseph and Edna Mae Bennett McDonnell and the wife of the late James V. DeRosa, who died April 21, 2015 after 74 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen Chimento.
Surviving are two sons, Anthony J. DeRosa and his wife, Frances and James V. DeRosa and his wife, Iris; five grandchildren, Ellen DeRosa, Todd DeRosa, Anthony P. DeRosa and his wife, Corrine, William J. DeRosa and his wife, Samantha, and James G. DeRosa and his wife, Amy; eight great grandchildren, Ashley O'Connell, Amber Miranda and her husband, Raphael, Jesse DeRosa, Danny DeRosa, Josephine DeRosa, Eva Marie DeRosa, Aubrie DeRosa, and Anthony C. DeRosa; cherished nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Albanese of Bloomfield, New Jersey.
The funeral will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Nutley at 9:30 a.m.
The interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield.
Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.