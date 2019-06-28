|
Lorraine (Hayes) Miletti
Fair Lawn - Lorraine (Hayes) Miletti, age 90, of Fair Lawn, NJ rose to heaven to meet her husband for their eternal dance on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her beloved family. Born and raised in Paterson, Lorraine married Philip J and raised their family in Fair Lawn. After retiring, they traveled the world and danced the nights away. They resided in Toms River and Brick until 2016 when she returned to North Jersey to live her remaining years near family.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 52 years Philip J, siblings Essie, Ann, and Sonny, and daughter in law Marilyn. Lorraine was a dancing queen, loved to laugh, and enjoyed her nightly glass of red wine. Her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and most recently her great-great grandson always made her smile.
She is survived by her loving sons, Mark (Patricia), John (Kathleen) and Robert (Diane), adoring granddaughters Lisa Moore (Robert), Kimberly, and Denise, grandsons Patrick and Dan, great-grandsons Matthew (Kasey), Justin, Dylan, Michael, great-great grandson Zachary, niece Vivian, nephew David, nephew Glenn and best friend of 70 years Muriel.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, June 30, 2019, 1-3pm and 5-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ. A funeral service is planned for Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories, 300 Soldier Hill Rd, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lorraine to Villa Marie Claire, www.villamarieclaire.org/InMemoryOf or Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org would be appreciated.