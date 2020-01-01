|
|
Lorraine Mould
Northvale - Lorraine Mould, 90, of Northvale, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Lorraine was born in Cliffside Park, NJ on January 4, 1929. She was formerly employed with Irving Trust Bank, NY & PNC Bank, Northvale. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. She is survived by her nieces Arlene White, Barabra White and nephews Alan White and David White, three great nieces, Kristen, Jacqueline and Shannon.
Mrs. Mould was formerly employed with Irving Trust Bank, NY & PNC Bank, Northvale. She was a member with St Anthony's Church Choir and Golden Age Club of Northvale.
Memorial Service to be held at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Lorraine always had a deep regard for animals. Should family/friends desire, contributions may be sent to Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com