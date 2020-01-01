Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Mould
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Mould


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Mould Obituary
Lorraine Mould

Northvale - Lorraine Mould, 90, of Northvale, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Lorraine was born in Cliffside Park, NJ on January 4, 1929. She was formerly employed with Irving Trust Bank, NY & PNC Bank, Northvale. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. She is survived by her nieces Arlene White, Barabra White and nephews Alan White and David White, three great nieces, Kristen, Jacqueline and Shannon.

Mrs. Mould was formerly employed with Irving Trust Bank, NY & PNC Bank, Northvale. She was a member with St Anthony's Church Choir and Golden Age Club of Northvale.

Memorial Service to be held at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Lorraine always had a deep regard for animals. Should family/friends desire, contributions may be sent to Bergen County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -