Lorraine Rubenstein passed-away unexpectedly on July 17, 2020. Lorraine was born in 1932 in Passaic, NJ to Isadore and Ruth Numark, first-generation Polish immigrants. Lorraine attended Passaic High School and William Paterson University, where she received a degree in Teaching K-12. She taught elementary school full-time in Clifton for three years and later as a substitute teacher, where she would have the unique opportunity to teach her own children on occasion. At a party in 1952, during which they were each with another date, Lorraine met a man that would become the love of her life, Sidney Rubenstein of Wallington. Although it took more than a year afterwards to get-together, they were married on August 22, 1954. By pure chance, Lorraine's Uncle Abe had been delivering milk to Sid's home in Wallington for years, long before either were even born.



The couple lived initially in Passaic and Rutherford before moving to Clifton, where they lived for many years and raised three children.



Lorraine enjoyed many things during her life, including teaching, music, horticulture, an occasional shot of pure, unadulterated vodka, tennis (she was a huge, boisterous fan of Rafael Nadal) and of course her family and her precious kitties. And Lorraine forever adored her lifetime soulmate Sid, with whom she shared nearly 66 years of wonderful companionship.



Lorraine is survived by her husband Sidney of Audubon, PA, a brother Marshall of Shelter Island, NY, daughter Elyse of Malvern, PA, son David of El Dorado Hills, CA, son Kenneth of Haverhill, MA, granddaughter Julia of Manhattan, grandson Jeremy of Albany and one greatgrandchild, Gael. She was predeceased by another brother Arnie. Funeral services were held at King Solomon Memorial Park, Clifton on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.









