Lorraine Saltzman
Lorraine Saltzman, a Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend died peacefully on July 18. Her final days were at home with her family. The daughter of Jacob and Rose Katz, and sister to Joshua Katz, Lorraine, who was more commonly known by her Hebrew name, Libby, was born in Paterson, NJ in 1931, where she resided with her family until her marriage to Nolan Saltzman on July 29, 1950.
For their first few years of marriage, Libby and Nolan lived in the Totowa section of Paterson, and in 1954 they moved to Glen Rock where they were to reside until her passing. In addition to being a homemaker, Libby worked in Wyckoff with Nolan as a bookkeeper at his auto parts store. Libby's marriage to Nolan lasted just short of 70 years, they were virtually inseparable, and their marriage will remain an inspiration to the family for years to come.
A founder of the Glen Rock Jewish Center, Libby remained a member until her passing. She participated in Glen Rock's Youth Guidance Council, offering support and direction to at-risk children in town. In her later years, she volunteered at Valley Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and she would often tell of her days there and the satisfaction and joy she would take in a baby's safe transition home with the parents.
Libby was known by others to be smart, good-natured, caring and giving. A good neighbor and great friend, she was someone from whom people often sought advice and consolation, and someone you always wanted in your corner. She loved her immediate and extended family and was a wonderful and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Libby is survived by her husband Nolan, her children, Barry and Charles, and her granddaughters Kayla and Ashley. She took great pride in her family and would speak of them with such admiration and adoration. May Libby continue to shine her light on those who loved her, just as she has done for the past 88 years.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the: Alzheimer's Association
, https://www.alz.org
.