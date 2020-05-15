Lorraine Tomasulo
Lorraine Tomasulo passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Arlington VA. Lorraine was born on August 29, 1933 to Anton and Rose Gousen. She grew up in Weehawken, lived in Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights, and worked at Lipton Tea Company for 40 years. She married Vincent Tomasulo in 1972, and was thrilled to become a mother to his son Vin Jr. They were consummate hosts, and their home in Hasbrouck Heights was the center of holiday celebrations and summer barbeques with family and friends.
After Lorraine and Vinnie retired, they moved to Pawleys Island, SC in 1995. In 2005, Vinnie passed away suddenly. Though devastated, Lorraine carried on and became involved in new activities. She volunteered at Brookgreen Gardens, a large botanical and sculpture garden, where her name was added to their "Wall of Honor" for her many years of service. She was also a member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Lorraine moved to Arlington VA in 2016 to be closer to family.
Lorraine was an adventurous traveler, taking trips to Egypt, China, and Morocco. She also loved cooking, gardening, music, dancing, children, and most of all her family.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sister Vivian. She is survived by her son Vin Jr., grandchildren Anthony and Sarah, sister Gladys, brother Sam and his wife Sally, and many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
Lorraine Tomasulo passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Arlington VA. Lorraine was born on August 29, 1933 to Anton and Rose Gousen. She grew up in Weehawken, lived in Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights, and worked at Lipton Tea Company for 40 years. She married Vincent Tomasulo in 1972, and was thrilled to become a mother to his son Vin Jr. They were consummate hosts, and their home in Hasbrouck Heights was the center of holiday celebrations and summer barbeques with family and friends.
After Lorraine and Vinnie retired, they moved to Pawleys Island, SC in 1995. In 2005, Vinnie passed away suddenly. Though devastated, Lorraine carried on and became involved in new activities. She volunteered at Brookgreen Gardens, a large botanical and sculpture garden, where her name was added to their "Wall of Honor" for her many years of service. She was also a member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church. Lorraine moved to Arlington VA in 2016 to be closer to family.
Lorraine was an adventurous traveler, taking trips to Egypt, China, and Morocco. She also loved cooking, gardening, music, dancing, children, and most of all her family.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her sister Vivian. She is survived by her son Vin Jr., grandchildren Anthony and Sarah, sister Gladys, brother Sam and his wife Sally, and many nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News on May 15, 2020.