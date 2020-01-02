|
|
Lottie Jane Owen Harvey
Ridgewood - 94, formerly of Carbondale, Illinois, and Bridgeport, CT died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberleigh Harvey of Ridgewood, NJ a brother Frank W. Owen of Carbondale, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. including Anne Strawn from Carbondale, Illinois, Bonnie Wright of Makanda, Illinois and Frankie Owen of Carbondale, Illinois Harriet Davis of Marion Illinois, Charles Owen III of Columbus, Ohio, and Mike Owen of Carbondale Illinois, great-nieces Julie Geoghan of Atlanta Georgia, Teresa Owen of Witicha Falls, Texas, Tiffany Howard of Carbondale, and Jason Owen of Jackson, MO Pam Smith of Ediana Minnesota, Lisa Kratz of Woodbridge, Virginia and great-niece Kathy Runyan of Hobbs, New Mexico, Christine Owen of Carbondale Illinois and Frankie Owen of Du quoin ill She was predeceased by her husband Richard Harvey, her parents Charles and Celeste Owen, her Brother Charles Owen and her Sister Edna Mae Owen.
Lottie earned a Bachelors's Degree in Zoology at Southern Illinois University and a Masters Degree in Zoology at the University of Illinois. Lottie taught high school biology, health, general science and physical education in Illinois and taught biology and general science in New Jersey. After retiring from teaching, Lottie was on the staff of the University of Bridgeport, worked as a computer programmer and later served on the staff of Quinnipiac College School of Law.
Lottie was an active member of the AAUW, UMW, NABT, and AABT for many years. While in college Lottie was an active member of Delta Sigma Epsilon and Future Teachers Association. Lottie interests included genealogy, antiques, playing classical piano, veteran's programs, bible study, travel with her daughter, competitive chess, online education with the Great Courses Programs, and spending time with her daughter and their two Yorkies Koko and Wyley,
A graveside Christian burial service will be held on Monday, January 7, 2020 @11 am at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers, please contribute in her memory to the Unbridled Heroes Project https://unbridledheroes.org. www.vanemburgh.com.