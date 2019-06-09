|
Lottie V. Lacki
Wallington - Lottie V. Lacki, a lifelong resident of Wallington, entered eternal life on June 7th, she was 97. Lottie was born in Passaic on Nov 19th, 1920 to Lawrence and Eva (Krawiec) Lacki. When Lottie was 3 years old, the family moved from Passaic to their new home at Hayward and Main in Wallington. During WWII, she joined her sisters Mary and Helen and their father in the war effort by working at Du Mont in Passaic. After the war, she attended and excelled in secretarial school where she graduated with honors. Due to her "magnetic determination" she was promoted rapidly in her professional career. Lottie had worked at NJ Bank & Trust where she was quickly promoted to serve as the Administrative Assistant to the President, where she worked for over thirty years, before retiring. However, Lottie found retirement boring and reentered the workforce by joining Kenneth Marshall & Co., an investment firm; where she played an important role in the firm's administration. She then joined Wells Fargo where she became the administrative assistant to the CEO. After working for over forty years in the banking industry, she decided that she wanted to focus on her hobbies of painting, drawing and various crafts. Lottie would then go to various craft fairs and flea markets and sell her crafts. She was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, where she had been a member of the Rosary Confraternity. Lottie was predeceased by her brother Edward Lacki, sisters Helen Aber and Mary Kozel. She is survived by her beloved brother Frank Lacki, and her devoted nephews, Wayne Kozel, Robert E. Aber, Esq., Gregory Lacki and David Lacki. Visiting today, 7-9 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave, Wallington. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 am, Mon, June 10th at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Ave, Wallington. Lottie will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery, S. Hackensack. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com