|
|
Louis A. Barat
Clifton - Louis A. Barat, 84, of Clifton, passed away on April 18, 2020. Born in Hungary, he came to the US in 1956 and lived in Garfield before moving to Clifton in 1965. A parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Cathedral, Passaic, Louis was a Sheet Metal Mechanic for many years for Sheet Metal Products, Inc., Newark, retiring in 2000.
Beloved husband for 56 years of Joan (Danchak). Devoted father of Stephen and his wife Stacey of Morristown. Loving grandfather of Emily.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. www.ShookFH.com