|
|
Louis A Cosenza
2/16/1923-5/24/2016
Dad,
Three years ago you were called Home. I miss seeing your smile, hearing your laugh and listening to your childhood adventures and WWII stories. Thank you for molding me to be the person I am today. My morals, character, strength and
anything decent about me I owe it all to you.
Dad, you're still my guiding light and I know you walk beside me every day. Please continue to hold my hand through my life's journey.
You are forever in my heart.
Your Loving Daughter,
Cathy