2/16/1923-5/24/2016



Dad,

Three years ago you were called Home. I miss seeing your smile, hearing your laugh and listening to your childhood adventures and WWII stories. Thank you for molding me to be the person I am today. My morals, character, strength and

anything decent about me I owe it all to you.

Dad, you're still my guiding light and I know you walk beside me every day. Please continue to hold my hand through my life's journey.

You are forever in my heart.

Your Loving Daughter,

Cathy
