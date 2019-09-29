|
|
Louis A. Fiore
Cliffside Park - Louis A. Fiore of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Friday, September 27, 2019. Louis was predeceased by his sister Dora Ciparchia. He is survived by his loving wife Loretta (nee Bradley) and his son Mark (his wife Marilyn). Also surviving are his adoring grandchildren Christina Monigan (her husband Ryan) and Lynn Fiore (her husband Bora Pekin). Louis had three loving great grandchildren Ashley, Emily and Max. Louis was a loving father, grand father and great grandfather, and a proud Army veteran who stormed the beach at Normandy on D Day. Funeral from McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park on Monday September 30, 2019 at 1 PM. A Blessing will occur at 12:45 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours on Monday September 30, 2019, from 11-1 PM.