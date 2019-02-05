|
Louis A. Guida, Jr.
- - Louis A. Guida, Jr., 80, died on Saturday, February, 2, 2019. Mr. Guida was born and raised in Jersey City, where he married Patricia Dunn almost 52 years ago. He graduated from Holy Rosary School and Dickinson High School in Jersey City. He worked for Mack Trucks in Hillside and the U.S. Postal Service in Jersey City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.
Lou and his wife Pat traveled extensively in the United States (visiting 47 states), Canada, and Europe. They loved to dance, bike, hike, and visit Avon, Ocean Grove, and Cape May. They moved to Lyndhurst in 1972, where he was a member of the Lyndhurst Historical Society. Louis and Pat moved to North Bergen in 2015.
After retiring from the post office, Lou continued to be involved in union activities. An avid Yankee fan, he volunteered at the Yogi Berra Museum and had the pleasure of discussing baseball game results with Yogi. He also enjoyed helping to build houses with Bergen County Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pat, his sister, Anna Piotrowski, his nieces, Judy Piotrowski and her husband, John Bobko, Lisa Calello and her husband, Anthony, and their sons, Michael and Anthony, by his nephews, Christopher Dunn, Peter Dunn and his wife, Cara, Patrick Dunn and his wife, Aleisa, and by his cousins, Samuel Genovese and his children, Robyn Spina, Mark Genovese, and Melissa Mitchell, and Anthony Genovese and his wife, Joanne, and their son Anthony.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 3 - 7 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, February 7 at 9 AM then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM, a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Louis' memory to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com