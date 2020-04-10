Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Kahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. Kahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. Kahn Obituary
Louis A. Kahn, 83, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020. Lou was raised in Great Neck, NY where he met his high school sweetheart, Barbara Preger. After graduating from Cortland State University with a degree in Recreation Education and a short enlistment in the US Army, the couple married in 1962. They moved to NJ and settled in Teaneck where they lived for over 54 years.

Lou earned a Masters Degree in Special Education and taught in Fair Lawn for 30 years. Lou was a Recreation Leader for various evening programs as well as a Driving Instructor. Lou also loved his summers as a Camp Director where he excelled outdoors. He enjoyed his motorcycle rides, being on his sailboat and anything outdoors while preserving nature, especially recycling.

Lou was active in the Teaneck community as a volunteer with The Greenway, PPARB and the Steuben House/Bergen County Historical Society. He was considered the "mayor" of his block and was loved by everyone who knew him. As a grateful kidney transplant recipient, Lou was a huge supporter of the .

Lou is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara, his two loving daughters Debi (Sherri) and Diana (Shaun) and was an adored Pa Lou to Rachael. Also survived by his older brother David and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his older sister, Miriam Harris.

There cannot be a service at this time. Donations in his memory can be made to either: Friends of the Hackensack River Greenway Through Teaneck; P.O. Box 3028, Teaneck, NJ 07666 (teaneckgreenway.org) or ; 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 (kidney.org)

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -