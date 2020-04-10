|
Louis A. Kahn, 83, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020. Lou was raised in Great Neck, NY where he met his high school sweetheart, Barbara Preger. After graduating from Cortland State University with a degree in Recreation Education and a short enlistment in the US Army, the couple married in 1962. They moved to NJ and settled in Teaneck where they lived for over 54 years.
Lou earned a Masters Degree in Special Education and taught in Fair Lawn for 30 years. Lou was a Recreation Leader for various evening programs as well as a Driving Instructor. Lou also loved his summers as a Camp Director where he excelled outdoors. He enjoyed his motorcycle rides, being on his sailboat and anything outdoors while preserving nature, especially recycling.
Lou was active in the Teaneck community as a volunteer with The Greenway, PPARB and the Steuben House/Bergen County Historical Society. He was considered the "mayor" of his block and was loved by everyone who knew him. As a grateful kidney transplant recipient, Lou was a huge supporter of the .
Lou is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Barbara, his two loving daughters Debi (Sherri) and Diana (Shaun) and was an adored Pa Lou to Rachael. Also survived by his older brother David and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his older sister, Miriam Harris.
There cannot be a service at this time. Donations in his memory can be made to either: Friends of the Hackensack River Greenway Through Teaneck; P.O. Box 3028, Teaneck, NJ 07666 (teaneckgreenway.org) or ; 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 (kidney.org)
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ