Louis A. Ordini
Ramsey - Louis A. Ordini, 85, May 13, 1934 - September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Soozie. Loving father, grandfather, cousin and nephew. Beloved brother and uncle to Soozie's family. Grew up in Hawthorne, NJ. Graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1952. Received B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College in 1955. As a proud and forever US Marine, Lou served in the Marines from 1955 - 1968 and rose to the rank of Major and flew A4s (Skyhawks). Semper Fi. Lou loved cigars and martinis, AKA "Ordinis", red socks and his Doberman Pinschers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louis Ordini to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.