Louis A. Savarese
Saddle River - Louis A. Savarese, age 93, passed away on December 13, 2019. Born on October 22, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Louis M. Savarese and Catherine L. Savarese. Formerly of Eastchester, NY; Scarsdale, NY; Niskayuna, NY; Virginia Beach, VA; and Darien, CT, he lived in Saddle River for the past 37 years. He completed his high school education at Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn, NY.
Enlisting in the United States Navy, he was admitted to the V-12 Officer Candidate Program at Yale University, from which he graduated in 1947, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
While at Yale, Lou was quarterback of the varsity football team, a member of the varsity swim team, and a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. He then went on to work as an engineer and executive at a number of corporations before joining the American Cyanamid Company, where he served as Vice President of Operations of its Shulton group until his retirement. Lou was an active member of the Saddle River community, serving for many years on the Saddle River Borough Council. He was also Chairman of the Advisory Board of the General Hospital Center at Passaic, and a member of the Parish Council of St. Gabriel's Church.
Husband of Catherine A. McMorrow Savarese, whom he married on October 4, 1952 at Saint Sebastian's Roman Catholic Church in Queens, NY and who preceded him in death. Brother of Robert G. Savarese. Father of John F. Savarese, Anne M. Savarese Bigham, Carolyn M. Savarese Patrick, and Gail C. Savarese. Father-in-law to Lynn Ashby-Savarese, Harry J. Bigham, Jr., and William Patrick. Grandfather of Katherine, Laura, and Michael Savarese; Julie and Grace Bigham; and Ian Patrick. Lou also leaves six nieces and nephews: Robert Savarese, Yvonne Savarese Denissen, Mary Brennan Gerster, Vincent Brennan, Jr., Joan Brennan Hearst, and David Brennan. All are invited to St. Gabriel the Archangel RC Church, Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. for his Funeral Mass. Visiting Monday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Feeney's Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to a charity of your choosing would be appreciated.