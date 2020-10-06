Louis "Lou" Anthony Bianchi
Bianchi, Louis "Lou" Anthony passed away on October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucy (nee DiPasquale) for 31 years. Lou is survived by his children Lisa and husband Bill Klatt, Robert and wife Angela Bianchi. Lou was the proud grandfather of Kayla, Kylie and Keira Klatt, Mia and Robert Bianchi Jr.
Lou was born and raised in Hoboken NJ. He moved to Palisades Park in 1968 where he raised his family and owned his own barber shop. He was fondly known by all in town as "Lou the Barber". In 1993 he and Lucy moved to Arizona where they lived for 20 years before moving to Clayton North Carolina to be closer to their family.
Funeral Service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:30 at Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ. Interment at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. For the full obituary, visit www.marroccos.com