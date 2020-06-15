Louis Anthony Schwarz, III, M.D.



Palm Beach Gardens, FL/Franklin Lakes, NJ - Lou Schwarz was more substance than style, affable and grounded. He preferred to be called Lou to Dr. Schwarz and was more likely to befriend the butcher or painter than the investment banker. He was a husband, a dad, a grandfather, a lifelong friend to many, a nature lover, and a man of principle. He lived by his mom's favorite saying, "what's right is right," always questioning authority and often challenging it.



A young boy in Bergenfield during World War II, he grew up a history buff who was enamored with the men and women who fought to save the world for freedom. He valued freedom and the sacrifices it takes to maintain it.



His education and work allowed him to travel across the country. He attended Duke University and NJ College of Medicine (now Seton Hall). He resided in Washington, DC and served in the Army at Fort Sill, OK. He lost his Chatsworth, CA home to a wildfire and then endured the 1971 San Fernando earthquake, which led him to return home to New Jersey.



Dr. Schwarz was an extremely well-regarded obstetrician and gynecologist. He was passionate about his medical practice. He delivered countless babies (possibly you) at Hackensack Hospital from 1971 to 2015. He was adored by his patients, his partners, and his office and hospital staff for his practical approach to medicine and good nature. He was an exceptional doctor and surgeon.



When he wasn't catching babies, Lou enjoyed fishing and playing basketball with his children, frequently banking in fifteen foot running hook shots (no kidding) at Erskine Lake, where he spent his childhood summers. Later in life he enjoyed tending to his tomato garden. He loved vacations in Cancun, chilling under a palapa hut; spoiling his wife and kids; and hosting friends and family to backyard barbeques.



As a Little League and softball coach for many years in the 1970's, he was ahead of his time recommending, only to be rebuffed, that the coach or pitching machine should pitch to the youngest little league participants. A proponent of gender equality, one of his daughters played on several boys little league teams. His teams performed very well because he taught the mental as well as the physical aspects of the game he loved.



He is survived by his wife Carole, his six children Gwenn and Brian Davis, Robert Schwarz, Kent and Amy Schwarz, Valerie Schwarz, Danielle and Dan Hirsch, and Melissa Warwick-Schwarz, and three grandchildren, Amanda Davis and Madison and Kiele Hirsch.



He will be missed by his family and friends.



No services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Light of Day Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Allenhurst, NJ 07711.









