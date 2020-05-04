Louis Anthony Vagnone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Anthony Vagnone

Tenafly - Vagnone, Louis Anthony age 81 a longtime resident of Tenafly died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary T. Vagnone (nee) Ghelfi. Devoted father of Charles L. Vagnone and his wife Tara. Loving grandfather of Tyler and Darren Vagnone. Dear brother of Francine Rubano, Joseph Vagnone, and the late Kathleen Bracken. Lou worked as an accountant at Western Union for over 30 years. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Louis Vagnone will be held at a future date when all family members and friends can once again gather together to share stories and remember a man who was loved by so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lou can be made to: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (10 County Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Glen Rock Gazette from May 4 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved