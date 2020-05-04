Louis Anthony Vagnone



Tenafly - Vagnone, Louis Anthony age 81 a longtime resident of Tenafly died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary T. Vagnone (nee) Ghelfi. Devoted father of Charles L. Vagnone and his wife Tara. Loving grandfather of Tyler and Darren Vagnone. Dear brother of Francine Rubano, Joseph Vagnone, and the late Kathleen Bracken. Lou worked as an accountant at Western Union for over 30 years. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks and of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Louis Vagnone will be held at a future date when all family members and friends can once again gather together to share stories and remember a man who was loved by so many. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lou can be made to: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (10 County Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670).













