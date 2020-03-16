Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation RC Church
1799 Hamburg Tpke
Wayne, NJ
Louis B. Gaczek Obituary
Louis B. Gaczek

Wayne - age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mr. Gaczek lived in Garfield where he met his wife of 55 years, Catherine. They moved to Wayne in 1964 where they raised four children. Louis enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Gaczek was a Korean war vet. He worked at Mark Lighting, then at the Springfield School System until retirement. He is survived by his daughter Cindy and her husband Rich Brock, and sons Kevin and Glen; his grandchildren Stephen, Caitlin and Casey, and great-grandchildren, Eloise and Nora; and siblings Elanor Wanner, and Eddie Gaczek. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Bolcarvoic), and son Mark Gaczek. Visiting will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. Interment will follow in Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to
