Louis B. Gaczek
Wayne - age 86, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mr. Gaczek lived in Garfield where he met his wife of 55 years, Catherine. They moved to Wayne in 1964 where they raised four children. Louis enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors. He especially loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Gaczek was a Korean war vet. He worked at Mark Lighting, then at the Springfield School System until retirement. He is survived by his daughter Cindy and her husband Rich Brock, and sons Kevin and Glen; his grandchildren Stephen, Caitlin and Casey, and great-grandchildren, Eloise and Nora; and siblings Elanor Wanner, and Eddie Gaczek. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Bolcarvoic), and son Mark Gaczek. Visiting will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. The funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10 AM at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. Interment will follow in Christ The King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to