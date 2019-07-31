Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Lombardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis B. Lombardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis B. Lombardi Obituary
Louis B. Lombardi

Bloomingdale - Louis B. Lombardi, 77, of Bloomingdale, passed away on July 29, 2019.

Louis was passionate about helping his community and was involved with Rotary, UNICO, and other local groups. On a larger scale, he was a board member of several organizations including Chilton Medical Center, where he served on the Board of Directors for 40 years, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Morris County Community College, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also the Senior VP of National Community Bank and enjoyed volunteering his time as a baseball coach.

Louis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Mary (nee Blois); his children, Theresa Lombardi and her husband Steve Boggio, Michael and his wife Tracey, and Deanne Martini and her husband John; his brother, Ralph and his wife Susan; his sister in-law, Jackie; and his cherished grandchildren, Filomena, Jason, Sofia, Matthew, Ryan and Logan. He was predeceased by his brother, Carmen.

Visiting hours will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, August 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, , or Chilton Medical Center Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now