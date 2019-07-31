|
|
Louis B. Lombardi
Bloomingdale - Louis B. Lombardi, 77, of Bloomingdale, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Louis was passionate about helping his community and was involved with Rotary, UNICO, and other local groups. On a larger scale, he was a board member of several organizations including Chilton Medical Center, where he served on the Board of Directors for 40 years, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Morris County Community College, and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also the Senior VP of National Community Bank and enjoyed volunteering his time as a baseball coach.
Louis is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Mary (nee Blois); his children, Theresa Lombardi and her husband Steve Boggio, Michael and his wife Tracey, and Deanne Martini and her husband John; his brother, Ralph and his wife Susan; his sister in-law, Jackie; and his cherished grandchildren, Filomena, Jason, Sofia, Matthew, Ryan and Logan. He was predeceased by his brother, Carmen.
Visiting hours will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, August 1 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Friday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Butler. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, , or Chilton Medical Center Foundation.