Haledon - Louis Bianchi, of Haledon, formerly a long-time resident of Lodi, passed away on March 10, 2020. Louis was born on March 20, 1929 in Maiorano di Monte, Italy to Raphael and Assunta Bianchi. He emigrated to this country on the Conte di Savoia in 1939. Louis was employed by Becton Dickinson Company for many years. He served as a paratrooper during the Korean conflict, performing 37 jumps. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Patricia DeFeis and husband Robert, his son, Mark Bianchi, his grandchildren, Robert and wife Rana, Ross, John and Jason and great-grandchildren, Max and Koda. He lives behind his brother Robert Bianchi and his goddaughter Linda Leenig, as well as his extended family. He goes to join his wife, Theresa Bianchi, his son Barry Bianchi, sisters Maria Cagas, Angelina Drozd, Yolanda Daniels and Mary Josephine DiNuzzo, and brother Emil Bianchi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the wake service on Saturday 10:00 AM-12:00 PM followed by a 12:00 PM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com