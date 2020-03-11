Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Bianchi


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Bianchi Obituary
Louis Bianchi

Haledon - Louis Bianchi, of Haledon, formerly a long-time resident of Lodi, passed away on March 10, 2020. Louis was born on March 20, 1929 in Maiorano di Monte, Italy to Raphael and Assunta Bianchi. He emigrated to this country on the Conte di Savoia in 1939. Louis was employed by Becton Dickinson Company for many years. He served as a paratrooper during the Korean conflict, performing 37 jumps. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Patricia DeFeis and husband Robert, his son, Mark Bianchi, his grandchildren, Robert and wife Rana, Ross, John and Jason and great-grandchildren, Max and Koda. He lives behind his brother Robert Bianchi and his goddaughter Linda Leenig, as well as his extended family. He goes to join his wife, Theresa Bianchi, his son Barry Bianchi, sisters Maria Cagas, Angelina Drozd, Yolanda Daniels and Mary Josephine DiNuzzo, and brother Emil Bianchi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the wake service on Saturday 10:00 AM-12:00 PM followed by a 12:00 PM Chapel Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -