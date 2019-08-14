Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mark's Syriac Orthodox Cathedral
55 West Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Syriac Orthodox Cathedral
55 West Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
Louis D. Boyajy, Ph.D

Morris Plains - Louis D. Boyajy, Ph.D, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a long illness. He was 89. He maintained residences in Morris Plains, New Jersey and West Hampton, New York.

Dr. Boyajy, "Lou" to friends and family, was born and raised in Suffern, New York, where he starred in track and cross country at Suffern High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y. and a Ph.D in pharmacology from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Tennessee. He also served in the United States Army. He was a devoted and highly respected research scientist at Sandoz Pharmaceuticals Corporation from 1964 until his retirement in 1996 and was the author and co-author of numerous scientific papers related to his work in pharmacology.

Dr. Boyajy was an avid skier and tennis player. He was also an accomplished amateur pianist and hosted classical music recitals in his home in Morris Plains.

Dr. Boyajy is survived by his sister, Sue Vahanian, and nieces Gail and Janis Vahanian, of Paramus. Family will receive friends on Friday August 16, 2019 from 10:00 am - 10:30 am at St. Mark's Syriac Orthodox Cathedral 55 West Midland Ave Paramus. Funeral Service will follow immediately at 10:30. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to send donations to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center or a .

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
