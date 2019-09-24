Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Louis E. Shenman Obituary
Louis E. Shenman

Washington Township - Louis E. Shenman, aged 83, of New Milford, NJ formerly of Township of Washington, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is preceded by his parents, David and Ida Shenman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rochelle, children David (Jennifer) and Alan (Michael), brothers Joel and Martin, and grandchildren Sarah and Matthew.

Louis was born and raised in Staten Island, New York. He was a lifelong fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Clemson Tigers, and New York Giants. He loved Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and most of all his family.

Funeral services will be held at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery (735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: (https://themmrf.org/).
