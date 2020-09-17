Louis Henry Siracusano, Sr.Edgewater - Louis Henry Siracusano Sr. of Edgewater, NJ, formerly of Rockleigh, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was 78 years old.Born on July 19, 1942 in Corona, NY, he was the son of Luciano and Mafalda Siracusano. Lou is survived by his beloved family, his son Louis Jr. and wife Laura, daughter Mariah, sister Lela Gabrielli, brother-in-law Steve, mother of his children Theresa Siracusano, and his loving six grandchildren Louis III, Leigh, Lyndsey, Christopher, Victoria and Lucian. He is the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.After graduating from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1960, Lou went on to receive an Associates degree in Electronics from Bronx Community College.Lou co-founded Video Services Corporation (VSC) with his friend and business partner Arnold Ferolito, which started out of a garage in 1975 and developed into a highly successful company when sold in 2000.He mentored young entrepreneurs at Brooklyn Tech and often spoke of his joy in creating businesses and solving problems. A true entrepreneur, Lou innovatively created many businesses over the years. He emphasized the importance of "mutual trust and respect," and noted that his success could not have been possible without the loyal team of partners and employees he worked with for many years.Lou has received numerous awards for his business and philanthropic efforts including "Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist", "Ellis Island American Legend", and "Excellence in Communications and Engineering" from WLIW-TV Channel 21. He served on the Foundation Board of Directors for Good Samaritan Hospital.Lou loved competitive sports, from playing golf with his family and friends, to watching the Yankees and NY Giants. He was happy whether it be competing on the golf course, Thursday night cards with the guys or on the Black Jack table. He also loved a good laugh and would often watch his favorite comedy shows: Hogan's Heroes and The Honeymooners.Most recently, Lou enjoyed watching the boats along the Hudson River and looking at the beautiful Manhattan skyline.Visitation will be on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 from 3pm to 6pm at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave. Northvale, NJ 07647. Mass will be on Monday, September 21st, at St. Anthony's Parish, 199 Walnut St. Northvale, NJ at 11am.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lou can be made to the Sano Foundation,